Honeywell International Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Starbucks Corporation makes up 1.4% of Honeywell International Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $36,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,822,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,551,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,770,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,324 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667,265 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,170,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $827,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,464,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $611,035,000 after acquiring an additional 737,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks Corporation alerts:

In other Starbucks Corporation news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $3,468,107.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,898,857.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS AG set a $70.00 price objective on Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.34.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ SBUX) opened at 54.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $64.87.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Honeywell International Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/honeywell-international-inc-purchases-400-shares-of-starbucks-corporation-sbux.html.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.