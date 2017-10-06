Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,594,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,171,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,777,000 after buying an additional 2,114,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,565,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,351,000 after buying an additional 552,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,665,000 after buying an additional 106,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,044,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,029,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/honeywell-international-inc-hon-shares-sold-by-k-j-harrison-partners-inc.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.22.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $601,513.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Gautam sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $798,211.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,108 shares of company stock worth $48,886,463. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE HON) opened at 143.07 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.25 and a 12 month high of $143.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.62 and its 200-day moving average is $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.