Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Holdings Boosted by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Home Depot, Inc. (The) makes up 2.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Vetr cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $5,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,816,079.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $2,255,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,977.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,621 shares. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $166.63. The company has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.26.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 192.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $28.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

