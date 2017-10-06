Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $189.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush restated a market perform rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE HD) traded up 0.0278% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.1662. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,135 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.9157 and a beta of 1.07. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $166.63.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 192.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $5,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,816,079.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $2,255,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,977.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,321 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,417,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,336,016,000 after purchasing an additional 703,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,747,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,185,463,000 after purchasing an additional 396,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,025,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,071,943,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,333,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,659,010,000 after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,242 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

