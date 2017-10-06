Hollywood Bowl Group PLC’s (BOWL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co restated their overweight rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.05) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOWL. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hollywood Bowl Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.79) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Hollywood Bowl Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.79) target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 213.25 ($2.83).

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON BOWL) opened at 189.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 283.50 million. Hollywood Bowl Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 150.00 and a one year high of GBX 200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.51.

About Hollywood Bowl Group PLC

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a bowling entertainment operator in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the operation of ten-pin bowling centers, as well as the development of new centers and other associated activities. It has a portfolio of approximately 50 centers operating across the United Kingdom.

