HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Envestnet, Inc (ENV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Envestnet worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,803,000 after buying an additional 188,892 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 154,324 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,653,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,465,000 after buying an additional 133,303 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc (NYSE ENV) opened at 53.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.34 billion. Envestnet, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $38,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 801 shares in the company, valued at $41,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,944 shares of company stock worth $1,933,230 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

