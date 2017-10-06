HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,744 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Gentex Corporation worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gentex Corporation by 17.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Gentex Corporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,243,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 85,684 shares during the period. Airain ltd bought a new stake in Gentex Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentex Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 33,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Gentex Corporation by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex Corporation alerts:

Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) opened at 20.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.12.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. Gentex Corporation had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Gentex Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Gentex Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Gentex Corporation (GNTX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/hightower-advisors-llc-has-2-82-million-position-in-gentex-corporation-gntx.html.

In other news, Chairman Fred Bauer sold 239,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $4,148,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,771,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,013,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Downing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Gentex Corporation Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.