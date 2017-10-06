HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,108,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 195,875 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,365 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ LSXMK) opened at 43.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. Liberty Media Corporation has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $43.80.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

