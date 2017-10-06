Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.21

Media coverage about Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hibbett Sports earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6140344337715 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Forward View lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sidoti raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded up 2.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 552,370 shares. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Justin Bowman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,334.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Newsome bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $121,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,928.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $312,595 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

