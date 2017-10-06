Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a mkt outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Hercules Capital Inc. alerts:

Shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE HTGC) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 254,639 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $48.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/hercules-capital-inc-htgc-lowered-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 29.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $138,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.