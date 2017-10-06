Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at FBR & Co

FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTGC. JMP Securities reiterated a mkt outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an underperform rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Hercules Capital (HTGC) opened at 12.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.85. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $48.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

