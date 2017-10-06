Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

HRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Herc Holdings in a report on Friday, July 7th.

In other Herc Holdings news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 109,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,255,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bruce Dressel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.02 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,506.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Herc Holdings during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Herc Holdings during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Herc Holdings during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herc Holdings during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Herc Holdings during the second quarter worth about $229,000.

Herc Holdings (HRI) traded up 0.38% on Friday, reaching $50.41. 209,787 shares of the company were exchanged. Herc Holdings has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion.

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.25. Herc Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Herc Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc is an equipment rental supplier. The Company operates approximately 280 branches, of which approximately 270 are in the United States and Canada. It supplies equipment to the markets, including commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture.

