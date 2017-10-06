Herbalife LTD. (HLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Herbalife LTD. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) traded up 7.83% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. 2,194,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. Herbalife LTD. has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Herbalife LTD. had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 216.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife LTD. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Herbalife LTD. by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Herbalife LTD. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife LTD. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Herbalife LTD. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife LTD.

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

