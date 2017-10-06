Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 81.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Rose sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $366,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,750.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.50 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

