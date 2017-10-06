Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (HMNY) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

“Initiate coverage of HMNY with a Buy rating and $20 price target.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ HMNY) opened at 14.25 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $100.76 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. Helios and Matheson Analytics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc is an information technology services company. The Company offers its clients a suite of services of predictive analytics with technology. The Company provides offerings in the areas of application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure and information management, and analytics services.

