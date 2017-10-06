Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 706,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 399,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
HTBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.
The stock’s market capitalization is $27.16 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 175,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT).
