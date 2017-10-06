Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ HTLF) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 106,221 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.67. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $52.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post $3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 203,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 54.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

