HealthStream (HSTM) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News articles about HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HealthStream earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.5858903783809 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. First Analysis upgraded HealthStream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HealthStream from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

HealthStream (HSTM) traded down 0.38% on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,766 shares. The firm has a market cap of $749.00 million, a PE ratio of 168.99 and a beta of 0.98. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions.

