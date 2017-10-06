Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) opened at 32.45 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 3,450 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $109,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,693 shares in the company, valued at $564,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 41.2% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States.

