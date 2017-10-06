Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIIQ. Craig Hallum started coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) traded up 1.19% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.95. 728,967 shares of the company were exchanged. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $211.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,779,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $558,301.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,357.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608 over the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 3.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 67,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and cloud-based administrator of individual and family health insurance plans (IFPs) and supplemental products, which include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans, and guaranteed-issue and underwritten hospital indemnity plans. The Company also develops, distributes and administers supplemental products, which include a range of additional insurance and non-insurance products, such as pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies that are purchased as supplements to IFP.

