Head-To-Head Survey: Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (TLOG) vs. Its Peers

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: TLOG) is one of 95 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp Competitors 122 460 1151 11 2.60

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 52.37%. Given Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp N/A -$21.14 million -0.02 Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp Competitors $224.58 million $58.11 million -1.06

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp. Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp N/A N/A -73.81% Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp Competitors -912.91% -186.15% -28.31%

Risk and Volatility

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp competitors beat Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp Company Profile

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s segment is the identification and development of novel small molecule therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The Company has approximately two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. SHAPE is the Company’s histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that it is developing for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The Company is also exploring studying SHAPE in alopecia areata, an autoimmune skin disease. SHAPE has been granted the United States orphan drug designation for CTCL. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases (SMAC)-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

