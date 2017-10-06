Head-To-Head Survey: Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI) versus JD.com (JD)

Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Jumei International Holding Limited has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jumei International Holding Limited and JD.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International Holding Limited $961.10 million 0.46 $24.97 million N/A N/A JD.com N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -126.25

Jumei International Holding Limited has higher revenue and earnings than JD.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jumei International Holding Limited and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International Holding Limited N/A N/A N/A JD.com -0.95% -1.80% -0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jumei International Holding Limited and JD.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A JD.com 0 2 16 0 2.89

JD.com has a consensus target price of $43.35, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given JD.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than Jumei International Holding Limited.

Summary

Jumei International Holding Limited beats JD.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jumei International Holding Limited Company Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited is an online retailer of beauty products. The Company’s sales formats consist of curated sales, online shopping mall and flash sales. The Company’s Jumei Global sales channel is part of its curated sales format. The Company’s curated sales format includes branded beauty products, baby, children and maternity products, light luxury products and health supplements. Its online shopping mall format includes branded beauty products. Its flash sales format includes branded apparel and other lifestyle products. Its Jumei Global offers Chinese consumers convenient access to products sourced directly from overseas and allows its consumers to make payments in Renminbi. Jumei Global offers branded beauty products, baby, children and maternity products, light luxury products and health supplements from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, the United States and European countries. It also offers exclusive products, including products under its private label brands.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc. is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com. It also offers an online marketplace that enables third-party sellers to sell their products to customers on the Company’s Website. The Company operates through the provision of a single class of services for accelerating and improving the delivery of its products over the Internet. The Company also offers online and in-person payment options and customer services. The Company operates approximately 210 warehouses with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately four million square meters in over 50 cities. It operates over 5,370 delivery stations and pickup stations in approximately 2,350 counties and districts across China.

