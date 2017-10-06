Head-To-Head Survey: Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLBS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences -84.10% -180.68% -51.96% Enanta Pharmaceuticals -51.85% -7.74% -7.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A N/A $1.40 2.52 Enanta Pharmaceuticals $39.73 million 23.39 -$30.75 million ($1.07) -45.49

Caladrius Biosciences has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caladrius Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 91.22%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.02%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs. This therapy is based on a platform technology for immunomodulation. The Company is focused on commencing The Sanford Project: T-Rex Study, a Phase II prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial to evaluate its Treg product candidate, CLBS03, in adolescents with recent onset T1D. The Company plans to develop its product candidate, CLBS12, in Japan, which is an autologous therapy that derives its cells from peripheral blood through apheresis.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). It has discovered novel protease inhibitors that are members of the direct-acting-antiviral (DAA) inhibitor classes designed for use against the hepatitis C virus (HCV). These protease inhibitors, developed through its collaboration with AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie), include paritaprevir and glecaprevir (ABT-493). Its product candidates also include EDP-305, which is a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist product candidate for NASH and PBC, and EDP-938, which is a clinical candidate for RSV.

