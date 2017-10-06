Head-To-Head Survey: 8×8 (EGHT) and The Competition

8×8 (NASDAQ: EGHT) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 8×8 to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

8×8 has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8×8’s peers have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of 8×8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of 8×8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 8×8 and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8×8 0 4 6 0 2.60 8×8 Competitors 530 1517 1823 65 2.36

8×8 currently has a consensus price target of $17.44, indicating a potential upside of 25.05%. As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 43.94%. Given 8×8’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8×8 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8×8 and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio 8×8 $262.45 million -$391,000.00 -232.50 8×8 Competitors $13.52 billion $4.52 billion 5.11

8×8’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 8×8. 8×8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 8×8 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8×8 -2.44% 1.38% 1.20% 8×8 Competitors 0.59% -0.73% 1.36%

Summary

8×8 peers beat 8×8 on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About 8×8

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

