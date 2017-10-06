Head to Head Review: Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) & The Competition

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NEOS) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Neos Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Neos Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neos Therapeutics Competitors 789 3408 5861 137 2.52

Neos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 79.14%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 21.77%. Given Neos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neos Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neos Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics $15.62 million -$69.70 million -2.10 Neos Therapeutics Competitors $7.79 billion $2.46 billion 0.24

Neos Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Neos Therapeutics. Neos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Neos Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics -511.74% -611.78% -80.97% Neos Therapeutics Competitors -3,193.97% -54.68% -8.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Neos Therapeutics has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neos Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neos Therapeutics peers beat Neos Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its product candidates are extended-release (XR), medications in patient-friendly, orally disintegrating tablets (ODT) or liquid suspension dosage forms. Its branded product and product candidates incorporate over two of the prescribed medications for the treatment of ADHD, methylphenidate and amphetamine. Its modified-release drug delivery platform has enabled it to create extended-release ODT and liquid suspension dosage forms of the medications. It focuses on developing Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT and NT-0201.

