Head-To-Head Comparison: Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) vs. Under Armour (UAA)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Under Armour shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ralph Lauren Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Under Armour does not pay a dividend. Ralph Lauren Corporation pays out -869.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ralph Lauren Corporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ralph Lauren Corporation and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralph Lauren Corporation -0.27% 13.80% 8.14% Under Armour 4.38% 10.93% 5.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ralph Lauren Corporation and Under Armour’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ralph Lauren Corporation $6.45 billion 1.13 $987.10 million ($0.23) -388.83 Under Armour $4.98 billion 1.46 $526.36 million $0.48 34.44

Ralph Lauren Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Under Armour. Ralph Lauren Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Under Armour, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ralph Lauren Corporation has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Under Armour has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ralph Lauren Corporation and Under Armour, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralph Lauren Corporation 2 11 4 0 2.12 Under Armour 12 20 5 0 1.81

Ralph Lauren Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $87.15, indicating a potential downside of 2.55%. Under Armour has a consensus price target of $19.82, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Summary

Ralph Lauren Corporation beats Under Armour on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world. Retail business consists of sales made directly to consumers through retail channel, which includes Company’s’ retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops and e-commerce operations around the world. Licensing business consists of royalty-based arrangements, under which the Company licenses to unrelated third parties for specified periods the right to operate retail stores and/or to use its various trademarks in connection with the manufacture and sale of designated products, such as certain apparel, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc. is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness. Its products are sold across the world and worn by athletes at all levels, from youth to professional, on playing fields around the globe, as well as by consumers with active lifestyles. The Company sells its branded apparel, footwear and accessories in North America through its wholesale and direct to consumer channels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately 151 factory house stores in North America primarily located in outlet centers throughout the United States. In addition, the Company distributes its products in North America through third-party logistics providers with primary locations in Canada, New Jersey and Florida.

