Head-To-Head Comparison: American Assets Trust (AAT) & Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) and Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Assets Trust and Regency Centers Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $298.95 million 6.39 $168.82 million $0.66 61.41 Regency Centers Corporation $798.89 million 13.41 $508.87 million $0.60 105.17

Regency Centers Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Regency Centers Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Regency Centers Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Regency Centers Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Assets Trust pays out 157.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers Corporation pays out 353.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers Corporation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Regency Centers Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Assets Trust and Regency Centers Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Regency Centers Corporation 0 6 4 1 2.55

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.96%. Regency Centers Corporation has a consensus target price of $71.45, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Regency Centers Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Regency Centers Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 10.93% 3.94% 1.61% Regency Centers Corporation 13.19% 2.20% 1.26%

Volatility and Risk

American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers Corporation has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers Corporation beats American Assets Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets. The Company operates in four business segments: retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 11 retail shopping centers; seven office properties; a mixed-use property consisting of a 369-room all-suite hotel and a retail shopping center, and five multifamily properties. Additionally, as of December 31, 2016, the Company owned land at four of its properties that it classified as held for development and construction in progress. The Company’s markets include San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Portland, Oregon, Bellevue, Washington and Oahu, Hawaii.

Regency Centers Corporation Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the general partner of Regency Centers, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of retail shopping centers through the Operating Partnership. The Company’s properties include Palm Valley Marketplace, Shops at Arizona, Amerige Heights Town Center, Clayton Valley Shopping Center, Five Points Shopping Center, French Valley Village Center, Hasley Canyon Village, Pleasant Hill Shopping Center, Snell & Branham Plaza, Applewood Shopping Center, Kent Place, Black Rock, Spring Valley Shopping Center and Pebblebrook Plaza. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned all of the Preferred Units of the Operating Partnership and approximately 99.9% of the Units in the Operating Partnership. As of December 31, 2016, it owned direct or partial interests in 307 shopping centers.

