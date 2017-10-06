Head-To-Head Analysis: Universal Display Corporation (OLED) versus IEC Electronics Corp (IEC)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) and IEC Electronics Corp (NYSE:IEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Display Corporation and IEC Electronics Corp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display Corporation 0 5 6 0 2.55 IEC Electronics Corp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Universal Display Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $119.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.91%. IEC Electronics Corp has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. Given IEC Electronics Corp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IEC Electronics Corp is more favorable than Universal Display Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Universal Display Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Universal Display Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Universal Display Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. IEC Electronics Corp does not pay a dividend. Universal Display Corporation pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Display Corporation and IEC Electronics Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display Corporation 31.15% 14.90% 12.72% IEC Electronics Corp 3.04% 24.24% 6.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Display Corporation and IEC Electronics Corp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display Corporation $262.87 million 22.92 $131.26 million $1.73 74.05 IEC Electronics Corp $97.25 million 0.52 $3.44 million N/A N/A

Universal Display Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics Corp.

Summary

Universal Display Corporation beats IEC Electronics Corp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers. The Company has produced and sold phosphorescent emitter materials that produce red, yellow, green and light-blue light, which are combined in various ways for the display and lighting markets. It has also developed host materials for the emissive layer. The Company is a supplier of phosphorescent emitter materials to OLED product manufacturers. Phosphorescent OLEDs utilize specialized materials and device structures that allow OLEDs to emit light through a process known as phosphorescence.

About IEC Electronics Corp

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) to a range of technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with an array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions and precision metalworking. It offers its customers a range of manufacturing services, combined with scientific technical support to ensure their products perform for the critical applications they are intended for. Its products are distributed to and through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its capabilities include design and test development, analysis and testing laboratory, custom functional test design and component risk mitigation.

