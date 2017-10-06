Head to Head Analysis: Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) vs. Its Peers

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is one of 25 public companies in the “Deep Sea Freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Golden Ocean Group Limited to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Golden Ocean Group Limited alerts:

This table compares Golden Ocean Group Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group Limited -14.69% -3.91% -2.02% Golden Ocean Group Limited Competitors -97.12% -16.36% -5.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Ocean Group Limited and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 6 0 3.00 Golden Ocean Group Limited Competitors 140 456 585 5 2.38

Golden Ocean Group Limited currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. As a group, “Deep Sea Freight” companies have a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Golden Ocean Group Limited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Ocean Group Limited is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Ocean Group Limited has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s competitors have a beta of 2.04, indicating that their average stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Ocean Group Limited and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group Limited $339.88 million $79.55 million -18.37 Golden Ocean Group Limited Competitors $229.07 million $92.49 million -2.80

Golden Ocean Group Limited has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Golden Ocean Group Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group Limited beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Company is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels, focusing on the Capesize, Panamax and Supramax markets. Its vessels transport a range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers. Its fleet includes owned vessels, bareboat vessels, chartered vessels, commercial management vessels and newbuildings. It owns over 40 dry bulk carriers and has contracts for over 20 newbuildings. It also has over 10 vessels chartered-in (of which over eight are chartered in from Ship Finance and over five are chartered in from third parties) and over one vessel chartered-in through a joint venture. Approximately six of the vessels are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and the other operates in the spot market or fixed on index-linked time charter contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.