HCSF Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

HCSF Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,610 shares during the quarter. McGrath RentCorp makes up approximately 9.7% of HCSF Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HCSF Management LLC owned 1.62% of McGrath RentCorp worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 17,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $134,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $595,338.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Keith E. Pratt sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $132,820.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,265 shares of company stock valued at $719,958. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) traded down 0.027% during trading on Friday, hitting $45.118. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.796 and a beta of 0.97.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company. The Company operates through four business segments: modular building and portable storage segment (Mobile Modular); electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco); a subsidiary providing containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids segment (Adler Tanks), and a subsidiary classroom manufacturing business selling modular buildings used primarily as classrooms in California (Enviroplex).

