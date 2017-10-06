Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.06 Million Stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 10,076.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373,990 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Walt Disney Company (The) worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 38,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 44,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,367,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $251,498,000 after purchasing an additional 138,654 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney Company (The) alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/harbour-capital-advisors-llc-has-13-06-million-stake-in-walt-disney-company-the-dis.html.

In related news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino bought 976 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.34 per share, with a total value of $99,883.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,880.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (DIS) opened at 100.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $116.10.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Company will post $5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.52.

About Walt Disney Company (The)

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.