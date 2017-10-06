Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. CGOV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 1,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $170,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) opened at 969.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $930.85 and a 200-day moving average of $917.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $727.54 and a 1-year high of $988.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $932.28, for a total transaction of $586,404.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,390.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.40, for a total transaction of $3,833,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,694 shares of company stock valued at $39,941,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

