HANCOCK PAT -II (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

HANCOCK PAT -II (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

HANCOCK PAT -II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HANCOCK PAT -II (NYSE PDT) opened at 17.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. HANCOCK PAT -II has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $17.30.

HANCOCK PAT -II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital. The Fund seeks to pursue its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying preferred securities and common equity securities.

