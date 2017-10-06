Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) Stake Maintained by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC maintained its stake in Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hancock Holding worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Holding by 18,052.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,069,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Holding by 27.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Holding by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,229,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,316,000 after acquiring an additional 544,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Holding by 79.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,037,000 after acquiring an additional 532,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Holding by 394.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 641,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,217,000 after acquiring an additional 511,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall W. Hanna sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $101,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,909 shares of company stock valued at $827,307. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hancock Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Hancock Holding in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hancock Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ HBHC) opened at 48.75 on Friday. Hancock Holding Company has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.03 million. Hancock Holding had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Holding Company will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Hancock Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

