Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) Position Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.14% of Hancock Holding worth $47,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBHC. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Holding by 0.7% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Holding by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hancock Holding by 2.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hancock Holding by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Holding by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Hancock Holding stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $570,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,909 shares of company stock worth $827,307. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ HBHC) opened at 49.25 on Friday. Hancock Holding Company has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Hancock Holding had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Holding Company will post $2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hancock Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

HBHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hancock Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Holding in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Holding currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

