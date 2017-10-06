Halliburton Company (HAL) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,272 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2,760.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,835,128 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,550,805,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,623,103 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $667,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,286 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,813,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $632,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,946 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7,314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750,668 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3,294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,784,359 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $161,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,705,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. 2,585,152 shares of the company were exchanged. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The stock’s market cap is $38.91 billion.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post $1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is -423.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

