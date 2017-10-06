News articles about Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hailiang Education Group earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.7557142202653 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ HLG) traded down 4.52% on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,274 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $461.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $21.00.

Get Hailiang Education Group Inc. alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hailiang Education Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hailiang Education Group (HLG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/hailiang-education-group-hlg-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries Hailiang Education (HK) Limited (Hailiang HK) and Zhejiang Hailiang Education Consulting and Services Co, Ltd. (Hailiang Consulting), and consolidated affiliated entities, Zhejiang Hailiang Education Investment Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.