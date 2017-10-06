GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 27.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) opened at 37.93 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $39.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.67 to $27.47 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 28,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $1,027,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Clare bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,407 shares of company stock worth $5,434,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

