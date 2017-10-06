GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 12,800 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of AMERISAFE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $105,339.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) opened at 59.20 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Amerisafe, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in providing workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

