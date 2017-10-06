Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS AG lifted their price objective on Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,711 shares. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 78.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the second quarter valued at about $542,000.

About Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

