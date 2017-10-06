Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) Receives $9.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSMX. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) traded down 1.32% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 767,932 shares. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.79 million. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. will post $0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $23,484,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $10,334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 247.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 525,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 49.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,057,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 348,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 44.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 581,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 179,093 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV, formerly Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV or Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities.

