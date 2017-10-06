GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on GRUB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $50.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) traded down 1.44% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 736,141 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $57.61.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.13 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts predict that GrubHub will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 6,250 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $287,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 88,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $4,913,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,723 shares of company stock valued at $20,612,266 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,789,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in GrubHub by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,911,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,159,000 after acquiring an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GrubHub by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

