Grenke AG (GLJ) Given a €80.00 Price Target by equinet AG Analysts

Grenke AG (SWX:GLJ) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by equities researchers at equinet AG in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLJ. Commerzbank Ag set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Grenke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Grenke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €188.00 ($221.18) target price on Grenke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Grenke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.67 ($78.44) target price on Grenke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €95.00 ($111.76).
