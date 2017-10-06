Greif Bros. Corporation (GEF) Stake Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,058 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Greif Bros. Corporation worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Greif Bros. Corporation by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif Bros. Corporation by 49.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif Bros. Corporation by 44.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif Bros. Corporation during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Greif Bros. Corporation during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 47.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF) opened at 58.17 on Friday. Greif Bros. Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Greif Bros. Corporation had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $961.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Greif Bros. Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif Bros. Corporation will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Greif Bros. Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Greif Bros. Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.45 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Greif Bros. Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Greif Bros. Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

