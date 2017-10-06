Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Greggs plc to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,020 ($13.53) to GBX 1,300 ($17.24) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Investec restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($16.25) price objective on shares of Greggs plc in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,155 ($15.32).

Get Greggs plc alerts:

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) opened at 1279.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.29 billion. Greggs plc has a 1-year low of GBX 891.17 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,304.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,209.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,115.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Greggs plc’s (GRG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/greggs-plcs-grg-hold-rating-reiterated-at-shore-capital.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

About Greggs plc

Greggs plc is a United Kingdom-based bakery food on-the-go retailer. The Company’s products and services consist of a range of fresh bakery goods, sandwiches and drinks in its shop. The Company also provides frozen bakery products to its wholesale customers. The Company owns approximately 1,698 shops, 12 regional bakeries, one distribution center and one manufacturing center.

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.