Green Square Capital LLC Sells 286 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

Green Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Christine King sold 3,705 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $395,768.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,591.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Liam Griffin sold 13,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,416,010.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,229 shares of company stock worth $2,921,104. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded up 0.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.69. 422,077 shares of the stock traded hands. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $112.11. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post $6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Vetr downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.42 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.82.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

