Green Square Capital LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in General Motors Company (GM)

Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Waldron LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.6% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 8,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 100.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 504,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 252,553 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 275,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 116,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 8,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane L. Mendillo acquired 1,440 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $50,198.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $158,961.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,901 shares of company stock valued at $31,928,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) traded up 1.745% during trading on Friday, hitting $44.615. 10,743,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. General Motors Company has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.756 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $36.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post $6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

