Green Square Capital LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Oneok Partners LP (OKS)

Green Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Oneok Partners were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oneok Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oneok Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $7,399,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Oneok Partners by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Oneok Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oneok Partners by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oneok Partners LP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Oneok Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $50.00 price objective on Oneok Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Oneok Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS) traded up 0.63% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,018,915 shares. Oneok Partners LP has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Green Square Capital LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Oneok Partners LP (OKS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/green-square-capital-llc-has-3-63-million-position-in-oneok-partners-lp-oks.html.

About Oneok Partners

ONEOK Partners, L.P. is engaged in gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. In addition, the Company owns natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Oneok Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oneok Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.