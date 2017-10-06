Green Square Capital LLC Buys 15,462 Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)

Green Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Landmark Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 2.9% of Green Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Green Square Capital LLC owned approximately 5.16% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 130,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 84,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ LMRK) traded down 0.30% on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,830 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $385.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed to acquire, own and manage a portfolio of real property interests that it leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. The Company operates through three segments.

