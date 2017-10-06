Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $27.00 target price on Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Green Plains (GPRE) traded down 4.14% on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,259 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $817.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.20 and a beta of 1.37. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29). Green Plains had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $886.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post ($0.29) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership.

